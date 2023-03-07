X
Dark Mode Toggle

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Warm, mostly dry and breezy conditions in store

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

It’s going to be another warm and mainly dry day in metro Atlanta, and that means more pollen swirling around.

Temperatures will again reach the high 70s today with only a slight chance of a small isolated shower earlier in the day, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.

By the afternoon, it’ll be mostly sunny and the wind will begin to pick up, she said. Wind coming in from the northwest could reach up to 20 mph and will blow around the pollen that has been heavily raining from trees ahead of schedule thanks to the unusually warm weather last month.

But the warmth won’t be around for long. By Wednesday, a cooling trend will begin. The high will stay in the mid-60s for much of the area, and will top out in the high 50s on Thursday.

More rain is expected to arrive Thursday that will stick around into Friday and hopefully wash away some of the tree pollen.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Jolt: These bills didn’t make the cut on Crossover Day1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta United taking steps with data to improve its future
19h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Ga. 316 west lanes reopen after big rig crash blocked traffic
24m ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ draft status improves with Calvin Ridley’s reinstatement
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ draft status improves with Calvin Ridley’s reinstatement
15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Literacy and other education bills survive Crossover Day at Legislature
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Ga. 316 west lanes reopen after big rig crash blocked traffic
24m ago
4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths
1h ago
DA: Murderer cut off ankle monitor but was tracked using victim’s credit cards
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
15h ago
Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
17h ago
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top