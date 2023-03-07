TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Warm, mostly dry and breezy conditions in store

It’s going to be another warm and mainly dry day in metro Atlanta, and that means more pollen swirling around.
Temperatures will again reach the high 70s today with only a slight chance of a small isolated shower earlier in the day, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.
By the afternoon, it’ll be mostly sunny and the wind will begin to pick up, she said. Wind coming in from the northwest could reach up to 20 mph and will blow around the pollen that has been heavily raining from trees ahead of schedule thanks to the unusually warm weather last month.
But the warmth won’t be around for long. By Wednesday, a cooling trend will begin. The high will stay in the mid-60s for much of the area, and will top out in the high 50s on Thursday.
More rain is expected to arrive Thursday that will stick around into Friday and hopefully wash away some of the tree pollen.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation