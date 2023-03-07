TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Warm, mostly dry and breezy conditions in store

Temperatures will again reach the high 70s today with only a slight chance of a small isolated shower earlier in the day, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.

By the afternoon, it’ll be mostly sunny and the wind will begin to pick up, she said. Wind coming in from the northwest could reach up to 20 mph and will blow around the pollen that has been heavily raining from trees ahead of schedule thanks to the unusually warm weather last month.