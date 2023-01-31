TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Foggy start to a warm day with spotty showers possible

It’s foggy out there, Atlanta. Make sure to keep a safe driving distance on the way to work or school with the low beams on.
With visibility at less than a quarter-mile before daybreak, some fog will begin to lift as the sun comes up, but visibility will remain low, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
Not much rain is in the forecast today, but some pop-up showers are possible.
Temperatures will be in the low- to mid-60s for much of the area, making it “feel a little bit like late winter, early springtime,” Monahan said.
Similar conditions are in store for Wednesday, but Thursday will bring more widespread showers. Up to an inch of rain is possible for parts of metro Atlanta and some might see even more.
