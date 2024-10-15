Trump campaign stops in metro Atlanta expected to impact Tuesday traffic

Metro Atlanta commuters will face an extra traffic wrinkle Tuesday as former President Donald Trump crisscrosses the area for two different political events.

Airspace restrictions and other security measures will begin around the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as early as 2:30 p.m.

Trump is expected to land at the Atlanta airport Tuesday afternoon before heading north to Forsyth County, where he will participate in a Fox News town hall at the Reid Barn, an event venue in Cumming. The hourlong town hall meeting will be pretaped for the cable news channel’s show “The Faulkner Focus” in front of an audience of only women.