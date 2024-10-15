Breaking: Trump campaign stops in metro Atlanta expected to impact Tuesday traffic
Former president Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while exiting his plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Former president Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while exiting his plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Metro Atlanta commuters will face an extra traffic wrinkle Tuesday as former President Donald Trump crisscrosses the area for two different political events.

Airspace restrictions and other security measures will begin around the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as early as 2:30 p.m.

Trump is expected to land at the Atlanta airport Tuesday afternoon before heading north to Forsyth County, where he will participate in a Fox News town hall at the Reid Barn, an event venue in Cumming. The hourlong town hall meeting will be pretaped for the cable news channel’s show “The Faulkner Focus” in front of an audience of only women.

Next, Trump will head to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre just outside of Atlanta for a campaign rally at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open for the rally at 4:30 p.m. Airspace restrictions in the area are scheduled to last until 11 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Trump’s multi-event schedule means the candidate and his team will need to travel north through Atlanta at the beginning of the afternoon commute window, then travel southwest to the rally when traffic volume is typically at its highest.

Traffic is expected to ease before Trump and his team head south back to the airport at the conclusion of the Cobb rally.

Commuters can expect traffic delays along major highways, especially the Downtown Connector, Ga. 400 and I-285, as well as temporary closures at some on-ramps.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

