Trump to tackle gender gap in Fox News town hall in Forsyth County next week

Faulkner said in an interview Friday she hopes the event will involve plenty of back-and-forth from the audience on topics ranging from Hurricane Helene coverage to child care policies. She also plans to delve into Trump’s stance on abortion.

Credit: CR: Fox News. Harris Faulkner Credit: CR: Fox News. Harris Faulkner

“How is that different than where Republicans have been in the past and where they’re going in the future?” Faulkner said of the policy questions she hopes to press Trump on. “There’s still a lot to ask about with about 20 days left in the race.”

It will mark the former president’s third visit to Georgia this month, after two trips last week to survey storm damage from Hurricane Helene in Valdosta and Augusta. The Republican nominee also plans stops in Savannah and Gwinnett County later this month.

Polling consistently shows Georgia with one of the sharpest divides between how men and women are voting in the first presidential election since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion two years ago.

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showed Trump leading Harris by 14 percentage points among likely male voters, while Harris had a 17-point edge among women. Overall, the race is neck-and-neck.

Faulkner said that’s one reason a town hall event focused on women in a battleground state could be a distinct moment on the campaign trail.

“If you want to win, you have to figure out what’s paramount to us,” she said, adding: “This is the right time to jump in and see what female voters are facing — and which candidate can best show what’s ahead for them.”