Training center protester arrested, linked to 2023 police motorcycle arson

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the arrest occurred after a task force comprised of Atlanta Fire Department, GBI, FBI, ATF, APD and GSP executed search warrants for “three locations connected to acts of vandalism and arson that have occurred over the last three months.” Two of the locations are in Atlanta and one is in unincorporated DeKalb County.

“This is a collective effort to keep Atlanta safe and stop criminal acts across Georgia,” Schierbaum said.

Schierbaum said Mazurek was taken into custody without incident. He said it has been fortunate that no one has been killed or seriously injured in the training center “attacks.”

“Despite the almost 30-plus arson attacks that have occurred across this state and this country, we’ve been very fortunate that no one has died yet,” he said.

Schierbaum said more arrests are likely in the coming weeks and encouraged people to call Crimestoppers with any tips. A $200,000 reward is being offered to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arsons.

“There are others that I anticipate we’ll be arresting in the weeks to come,” Schierbaum said.

Atlanta Fire Chief Rod Smith said Mazurek is a resident of Atlanta and moved to the area from Illinois a few years ago. Schierbaum said they hope the arrest sends a message that those involved in “arson, vandalism and intimidation” won’t get away with it.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the training center is about 70% done. While efforts to stop the construction of the facility are ongoing through the legal system, Dickens said the facility will be operational by the end of the year.

He said those who oppose the training center have a right to have their voices heard, but not to destroy property and put others in danger.

“This is not the way to make sure your voice is heard. This is destructive. This is criminal and this is leading to someone (being) arrested and going to jail,” Dickens said. “Nobody should be setting fires or destructing public or private property or threatening people and intimidating folks.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.