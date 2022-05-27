BreakingNews
Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Police, feds investigating ‘suspicious fire’ at Atlanta youth center

Police and federal authorities are investigating a "suspicious fire" at a youth center on Atlanta's Westside.

Credit: Shaddi Abusaid / shaddi.abusaid@ajc.com

Police and federal authorities are investigating a "suspicious fire" at a youth center on Atlanta's Westside.

Credit: Shaddi Abusaid / shaddi.abusaid@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police and federal authorities are conducting an arson investigation following an overnight blaze at a youth center on Atlanta’s Westside.

Few details have been released, but Atlanta police and firefighters on scene are collecting evidence from the At-Promise Youth Center, a facility for at-risk children funded by the Atlanta Police Foundation.

Members of the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on scene.

“It’s a suspicious fire under investigation,” an Atlanta fire investigator said outside the facility just before noon Friday. Authorities appear to be focusing on an area at the back of the building.

One man swept up glass shards from a shattered window, and the floor just inside the back entrance appeared to be flooded. It wasn’t immediately clear if the water came from firefighters or an internal sprinkler system.

The At-Promise Center, located along Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard, opened in 2017 and was the first of of three such facilities across the city. The other two are located in southwest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Foundation, the centers serve as a youth crime diversion program for more than 1,700 adolescents and teenagers. The APF works with more than 30 social service agencies to provide therapy, tutoring, mentoring, recreational activities and workforce preparation to Atlanta’s youth, according to its website.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

