Police offering reward for arrest in arson cases connected to training center

The incidents police are investigating date back to May 2022, when someone broke a window at the back of the At-Promise Center and tossed in four Molotov cocktails and an incendiary device.

Officials announced a $20,000 reward for information in that case in 2022 before upping it to $60,000 this past August.

Since then, police say more fires have been set. A contractor had his equipment set on fire a third time in October; and in November, work vehicles owned by Ernst Concrete were set ablaze in Gwinnett County.

Schierbaum said the larger reward is a reflection of the risk that another arson could lead to a loss of life.

“We’ve been very fortunate that no one has died yet,” he said.

