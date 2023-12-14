Police offering reward for arrest in arson cases connected to training center

Atlanta Police and a coalition of local, state and federal agencies are offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of people who have been setting fires across the region to protest construction of Atlanta’s public safety training facility.
Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum announced the reward at a press conference Thursday and said police believe a small “handful” of people are behind fires that have targeted construction companies, police facilities and a youth community center.
“What is known is they’re dangerous,” he said. “What is known is they don’t care about life and safety.”
The incidents police are investigating date back to May 2022, when someone broke a window at the back of the At-Promise Center and tossed in four Molotov cocktails and an incendiary device.
Officials announced a $20,000 reward for information in that case in 2022 before upping it to $60,000 this past August.
Since then, police say more fires have been set. A contractor had his equipment set on fire a third time in October; and in November, work vehicles owned by Ernst Concrete were set ablaze in Gwinnett County.
Schierbaum said the larger reward is a reflection of the risk that another arson could lead to a loss of life.
“We’ve been very fortunate that no one has died yet,” he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
