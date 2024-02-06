Atlanta City Council passes referendum legislation after pushback

The project — that now comes with a price tag of $109 million — has faced pushback through fiery protests, hours of public comment at council meetings and the referendum petition currently tied up in federal court.

The referendum process outlined in state code is unclear about the steps a municipality must take to review submitted citizen-led referendum petitions. While it outlines the number of signers required to get the issue on the ballot and the timeline for signature collection and verification, it leaves out crucial details including to what lengths reviewers should go to validate names, and it does not explain whether there is an opportunity for a curing process for questionable signers.

Bakhtiari worked with petitioners and voting rights advocates to introduce legislation that would fill those gaps after the process the city chose to verify signatures was met with concern from high-profile Democrats.

Both U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Stacy Abrams weighed in on the referendum issue last fall, urging the city of Atlanta to increase transparency around verification. Particularly to what extent the city will utilize voter registration cards to confirm signatures.

A group of thirty voting rights organizations including the New Georgia Project — founded by Abrams — sent a letter to council in support of Bakhtiari’s legislation which said that it was drafted “following best-practice standards from municipalities across the nation and constructed by leading litigators in the voting rights and election law space.”

But an amended substitute measure ultimately passed 10-5. City lawyers said that changes needed to be made to the legislation so that it would not conflict with state laws surrounding referendums.

Council members Bakhtiari, Byron Amos, Jason Dozier, Antonio Lewis and Keisha Sean Waites ultimately voted against the proposal.

Opponents of the training center lined up again at City Hall on Monday for public comment and rallied enough supporters to speak for more than two hours. At one point, group of protesters was removed from the council chamber by law enforcement after occupying members’ seats behind the dais.

Stephanie Ali, policy director with the New Georgia Project, echoed concerns shared by both organizers and some council members that the Georgia state legislature may crack down on citizen-led referendums after Atlanta’s controversy over the training center.

“What the city of Atlanta does echoes across this state — Atlanta influences everything, it’s not just a shirt, it’s true,” she said during public comment Monday.

“(The initial legislation) sets clear, fair and deeply important standards for referendums here in Atlanta, which of course, provides you an opportunity to set up municipalities statewide,” she continued.

Council member Julian Bond, a supporter of the facility, said signature matching is not enshrined in the ordinance. He pointed to a section that says “optical character recognition” (OCR) or “exact matches” of signatures won’t be required to verify a signer.

“So for people who are concerned that we’re voting on signature match, it’s here in this section that OCR is not an option for the city,” he said.

Bakhtiari said that the language within the final bill leaves room for interpretation.

“I understand that this is not the same thing, however ‘verification’ as it is listed to me can still create issues for people experiencing disability, the elderly, etcetera,” she said.

The verification process the city must take is currently on hold while the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reviews the city’s case to reverse a court decision that extended the signature collection timeline for training center opponents. Oral arguments were heard in December but it is unclear when the court will rule.