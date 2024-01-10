BREAKING | Trial of Atlanta police training center protester delayed

Adams brought in jurors and told them that they were excused while a “preliminary matter” was addressed and would be notified a week before trial is set to resume. They are still sworn and will continue to serve as jurors in the case.

King, who is from Massachusetts, is facing one count of violating the state’s RICO Act, after allegedly trespassing into the DeKalb County forest on March 5, 2023, by joining “an organized mob of individuals designed to overwhelm the police force in an attempt to occupy the DeKalb forest and cause property damage,” according to the indictment.

King had filed a speedy trial demand. The motion asked for King to be discharged and acquitted of the charges in the indictment due to the speedy trial demand not being met.

Chadha Jimenez filed the speedy trial demand on behalf of King on Oct. 30. Under Georgia law, a jury has to be seated and sworn into service by the end of the speedy trial deadline. In Fulton County, that’s two terms of court, each of which are about two months long.

In the motion, Chadha Jimenez argues the court should have set the matter for trial during the November-December 2023 term of court, rather than push it into the new year.

A jury was sworn over a two-day period before Christmas and it consists of a panel of 14, with 12 trial jurors and two alternates, including four Black women, three white women, three Black men, two white men, one Asian woman and one woman of another race.

“After the jury was selected and sworn (Dec. 12), this court - with the consent of the state but over the objection of the defense - delayed the start of the trial to January 10, nearly a full month later and during a different term of court,” the motion reads.

King’s trial is expected to last, at most, four weeks, with the state planning to call around 45 witnesses, the vast majority law enforcement. At Monday’s motions hearing, the state’s plea offer was revealed to be, 10 years to serve three years in prison. King declined the offer.