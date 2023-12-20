TRAFFIC ALERT | Overnight fire closes Cheshire Bridge Road near 2021 closure

A fire overnight under a bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road has closed the thoroughfare in both directions early Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported near Faulkner Road around 1 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News. It is not the same bridge where another fire broke out in 2021 and left it closed for over a year, but it is about a quarter mile from there.
Wednesday’s fire was contained by 4 a.m., authorities told Channel 2. Police remain at the scene to block traffic as investigators and inspectors continue their work.
It is not clear what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported, and there is no timetable for when the road might reopen.
Commuters can use Piedmont or Lenox roads as alternates.
