TRAFFIC ALERT | Overnight fire closes Cheshire Bridge Road near 2021 closure

A fire overnight under a bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road has closed the thoroughfare in both directions early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported near Faulkner Road around 1 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News. It is not the same bridge where another fire broke out in 2021 and left it closed for over a year, but it is about a quarter mile from there.

Wednesday’s fire was contained by 4 a.m., authorities told Channel 2. Police remain at the scene to block traffic as investigators and inspectors continue their work.