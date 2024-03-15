TRAFFIC UPDATE | I-285 S in DeKalb still closed for police investigation

A police investigation is blocking all lanes of I-285 South through DeKalb County on Friday morning.
Details are limited, but the incident was reported shortly before 8 a.m. between Durham Park and Redan roads and south of Memorial Drive or exit 41, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. All lanes are closed, and traffic is being diverted off of the interstate there.
🚨RED ALERT DeKalb Co: Police activity still has all lanes blocked on I-285/sb past Memorial Dr. (Exit 41). Traffic being diverted there. Jammed back to Hwy 78. Take I-75/85/sb as an alternate. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/mmhUnXbgE9— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 15, 2024
Traffic is backing up to before Lawrenceville Highway as of 9:30 a.m.
Commuters can use the Downtown Connector as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. It is not clear when lanes will reopen.
Police have not returned requests for information about what happened.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
About the Author