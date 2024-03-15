BreakingNews
Judge rules Fulton DA Willis can stay — if Wade steps aside
Crime & Public Safety

TRAFFIC UPDATE | I-285 S in DeKalb still closed for police investigation

DeKalb County police investigate a collision along I-285 South in DeKalb County on Friday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DeKalb County police investigate a collision along I-285 South in DeKalb County on Friday morning.
By
Updated 0 minutes ago

A police investigation is blocking all lanes of I-285 South through DeKalb County on Friday morning.

Details are limited, but the incident was reported shortly before 8 a.m. between Durham Park and Redan roads and south of Memorial Drive or exit 41, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. All lanes are closed, and traffic is being diverted off of the interstate there.

Traffic is backing up to before Lawrenceville Highway as of 9:30 a.m.

Commuters can use the Downtown Connector as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. It is not clear when lanes will reopen.

Police have not returned requests for information about what happened.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Parking expansion to offer more options near Hartsfield-Jackson4h ago

Credit: Elissa Eubanks

Atlanta water treatment leak sends E. coli surging in Chattahoochee River
4h ago

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins
20h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Is Georgia a top Biden target? Some Democrats fret it won’t be
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Is Georgia a top Biden target? Some Democrats fret it won’t be
4h ago

Credit: AP

A.M. ATL: The school voucher fight, explained
3h ago
The Latest

Man shot, killed in Kennesaw neighborhood
17m ago
Attorneys aim to delay execution of Willie James Pye in Georgia
21m ago
Officers return to federal court in task force killing case
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do