TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash closes lanes on I-85 in Suwanee

The wreck was reported around 8:45 a.m. at Ga. 317, or exit 111, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Police have blocked off several lanes as they investigate the collision. The closure is affecting traffic on both I-85 and I-985. Delays are backing up to Buford Drive on I-85 and to Thompson Mill Road on I-985.

Commuters looking to avoid delays should use Satellite Boulevard or Buford Highway as alternates through Suwanee.

GRIDLOCK ALERT now with this Crash Investigation on I-85/sb at Hwy 317 (exit 111). The H.O.T lane is open. Delays remain. Use Satellite Blvd or Buford Hwy through Suwanee. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/5OncBaLpjB — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 12, 2023

