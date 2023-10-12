TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash closes lanes on I-85 in Suwanee

Exclusive
By
15 minutes ago
A crash has shut down southbound lanes of I-85 in Suwanee on Thursday morning.

The wreck was reported around 8:45 a.m. at Ga. 317, or exit 111, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Police have blocked off several lanes as they investigate the collision. The closure is affecting traffic on both I-85 and I-985. Delays are backing up to Buford Drive on I-85 and to Thompson Mill Road on I-985.

Commuters looking to avoid delays should use Satellite Boulevard or Buford Highway as alternates through Suwanee.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4
9h ago

