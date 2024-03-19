BreakingNews
Mississippi ex-deputy gets 20-year sentence in racist torture of 2 Black men
Crime & Public Safety

Tiffany Moss: The only woman on Georgia’s death row

April 25, 2019 - Lawrenceville - Former District Attorney Danny Porter discusses exhibits that are being entered into evidence with Tiffany Moss. File photo. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

April 25, 2019 - Lawrenceville - Former District Attorney Danny Porter discusses exhibits that are being entered into evidence with Tiffany Moss. File photo. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com
By
40 minutes ago

There are 37 people on death row in Georgia and all but one of them are men.

Tiffany Moss, the only woman, was convicted of starving her 10-year-old stepdaughter to death in her family’s Lawrenceville apartment.

At the time of Emani Moss’ death in the fall of 2013, the child weighed just 32 pounds, about as much as a toddler. Her father and stepmother later stuffed her emaciated body in a trash can and tried to burn it, prosecutors said at trial.

Emani Moss, 10, was starved to death by her parents.

icon to expand image

Tiffany Moss took the unusual step of representing herself in the capital case and mounted no defense. She didn’t ask a single question of the witnesses who testified against her and offered no opening statement or closing argument.

Explore‘One of the worst cases I’ve ever seen’ — Gwinnett woman sentenced to death

In asking for the death penalty, former Gwinnett District Attorney Danny Porter described in harrowing detail how the body shuts down when denied food. Prosecutors said it likely took weeks — if not longer — for Emani to die of starvation.

Tiffany Moss listens to testimony during her murder trial for starving to death her 10-year-old stepdaughter in 2013. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

icon to expand image

“Who in the world conceives of or executes a plan to starve a 10-year-old to death?” Porter asked the jury. " … There are some crimes that are so horrible, so heinous, the only balance you can pay is with your life. Justice demands the proper payment.”

A jury of six men and six women deliberated about two and a half hours before sentencing Moss to die by lethal injection.

Emani’s father, Eman Moss, pleaded guilty to his role in Emani’s death in August 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and agreed to testify against his wife.

The last woman executed in Georgia was Kelly Renee Gissendaner, who was convicted of orchestrating the 1997 murder of her husband, Douglas Gissendaner.

ExploreGissendaner gets death for husband’s murder while killer gets life

Gregory Bruce Owen, the man who stabbed Douglas Gissendaner to death, was sentenced to life without parole. Kelly Gissendaner was executed Sept. 30, 2015.

She was the first woman executed in Georgia since 1945 and the only person who did not directly commit the murder to be executed in Georgia since the since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Georgia Democrats playing hardball to get Medicaid expansion5h ago

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill transferred to community confinement
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure
1h ago

Credit: Source: UPS

Here’s how much UPS CEO Carol Tomé made in total compensation in 2023
7h ago

Credit: Source: UPS

Here’s how much UPS CEO Carol Tomé made in total compensation in 2023
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia colleges extend enrollment deadlines after financial aid delays
9m ago
The Latest

UPDATE
Man dies after being shot near pumps at Chamblee gas station
33m ago
Georgia parole board begins to hear case for clemency for condemned inmate
1h ago
Who is on Georgia’s parole board?
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC Live: What’s next after the Fani Willis decision?
13h ago
Meghan Trainor bought a full-page ad to thank T-Pain for new single
20h ago
The spring equinox is here. What does that mean?
1h ago