THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Warm trend continues; heavy rain, storms possible later

The rain is part of a system producing severe weather to the West of Georgia and is expected to weaken before it reaches the state. But there is still a small chance of stronger storms or an isolated severe storm affecting areas northwest of the city, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

The chance of severe storms brings with it a low risk of brief, spin-up tornadoes and a moderate risk of damaging wind gusts, Monahan said. But the main impact for Atlanta will be widespread heavy rain that should arrive later than previously expected.