THURSDAY’S WEATHER: On-and-off rain showers today; more storms to come

The severe weather risk for North Georgia is diminishing this morning but stay prepared for another round of potentially severe storms tomorrow.
With the severe weather risk out of the way, it’ll be mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 60s, possibly reaching 70 degrees in some areas, Thursday. Widespread rain that arrived overnight is still making its way across the state, and off-and-on downpours will continue throughout the day and into Friday morning, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
By midday Friday, though, another cold front from the west “comes running into warm and humid air across North Georgia, strong storms are possible,” he said.
At a risk level two of five for severe weather, there is potential for damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. The dry air behind the cold front will be the deciding factor on how strong and widespread the storms will be, meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.
“It’s going to be chasing this cold front,” she said. “If it catches up to the cold front, there is potential that we may not see a lot of severe weather. But if it doesn’t, we could definitely be talking about a widespread event.”
The good news, however, is once we get on the other side of the storms, “it is going to be perfect for the weekend,” Monahan said.
Sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s are what’s ahead for the weekend.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
