THURSDAY’S WEATHER: On-and-off rain showers today; more storms to come

With the severe weather risk out of the way, it’ll be mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 60s, possibly reaching 70 degrees in some areas, Thursday. Widespread rain that arrived overnight is still making its way across the state, and off-and-on downpours will continue throughout the day and into Friday morning, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

By midday Friday, though, another cold front from the west “comes running into warm and humid air across North Georgia, strong storms are possible,” he said.