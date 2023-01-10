Thieves cut hole in roof of Canton jewelry store during heist, police say

A group of thieves is accused of breaking into a Cherokee County jewelry store by cutting a hole in the roof, authorities said Monday.
Canton police responded around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 4 to an alarm that was tripped at Kay Jewelers along Cumming Highway, police said.
When officers arrived, they checked the exterior of the store and determined that all entrances were secure, police said. No one was seen inside or outside the business during the search, according to authorities.
The next morning, officers returned to the store around 10:45 a.m. following the report of a burglary, police said. During the second investigation, police determined the thieves entered the store by cutting a hole in the roof.
The unidentified suspects escaped with an unknown amount of merchandise following the heist, according to authorities.
Detectives are working alongside other agencies in metro Atlanta that have had similar burglaries occur in their jurisdictions, police said.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.
