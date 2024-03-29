Crime & Public Safety

Texas teen was DUI in crash that killed Georgia family members, police say

Six members of one family, including three who lived in Georgia, were killed in the December crash.

By
15 minutes ago

Investigators believe a Texas teenager was driving intoxicated when he caused a crash that killed six members of a family, including three who lived in Alpharetta.

Luke Garrett Resecker, 17, of Glen Rose, tried to pass another vehicle in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. 67 south of Fort Worth when he struck a 2021 Honda Odyssey head-on, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Dec. 26 crash killed Naveena Potabathula, 36, and her 10-year-old son Krithik and 9-year-old daughter Nishidha. Rushil Barri, 28, of Texas, and Nageswararao Ponnada, 64, and Sitamahalakshmi Ponnada, 60, both of India, were also killed.

Resecker was indicted on 16 charges, including six counts each of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter, Johnson County court records show. He was also indicted on aggravated assault charges.

ExploreFundraiser launched after Alpharetta family members killed in head-on wreck

He was released on $50,000 bond with a restriction of monitored home confinement, according to Texas media reports.

Lokesh Potabathula, 43, was the only person in the Odyssey to survive. Potabathula sustained several injuries and has not regained movement from his lower extremities, according to a Texas television report.

Drivers pass by debris where six people were killed in a crash on U.S. 67 in Texas.

“We are absolutely heartbroken by this unfortunate incident,” Suneetha Gudipalli wrote on a GoFundMe page after the crash. “We want to ease their financial strain during this difficult time. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference.”

The fundraising page has generated more than $430,000 for the family.

Krithik was a sixth grader at Autrey Mill Middle School, while Nishidha was a fourth grader at Dolvin Elementary School, according to state Rep. Michelle Au. Their family had recently moved from Texas to Alpharetta.

