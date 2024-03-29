Texas teen was DUI in crash that killed Georgia family members, police say

Investigators believe a Texas teenager was driving intoxicated when he caused a crash that killed six members of a family, including three who lived in Alpharetta.

Luke Garrett Resecker, 17, of Glen Rose, tried to pass another vehicle in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. 67 south of Fort Worth when he struck a 2021 Honda Odyssey head-on, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Dec. 26 crash killed Naveena Potabathula, 36, and her 10-year-old son Krithik and 9-year-old daughter Nishidha. Rushil Barri, 28, of Texas, and Nageswararao Ponnada, 64, and Sitamahalakshmi Ponnada, 60, both of India, were also killed.

Resecker was indicted on 16 charges, including six counts each of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter, Johnson County court records show. He was also indicted on aggravated assault charges.