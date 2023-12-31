Teen released from jail in DeKalb murder case and charges dropped

A teenager who had long been jailed awaiting trial in the murder of a DeKalb County locksmith has been released and the charges against him dropped.

At the time of the alleged crime in June of 2022, the teen was 16 years old. He’s now nearly 18.

He had been held in the murder of Peter McGrath, a 36-year-old father, whose body was found in June of 2022 when police were asked to check on a burning work van on Mecklinburg Place in the Belvedere Park neighborhood.