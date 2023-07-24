Teen found shot to death at Gwinnett apartment complex

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

An 18-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County apartment complex late Sunday night, according to officials.

Gwinnett police were called to the Elliot Norcross complex around 10:45 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released as police work to notify his family.

The scene is located near Norcross Tucker Road and not far from Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Police said a motive for the shooting is unclear. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

DOWNEY: Will students of color face pressure to speak to toll of racism?
2h ago

Credit: AP

Amber Alert canceled after 15-month-old Georgia girl found safe; father at large
45m ago
