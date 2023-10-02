Suspected car burglary crew arrested after chase, crash in Brookhaven

Two men suspected of multiple car break-ins and thefts around metro Atlanta were arrested in Brookhaven on Monday afternoon after they crashed while attempting to flee from police, authorities said.

Police believe the suspects, who have not been publicly identified, were casing a residential neighborhood, department spokesman Sgt. Samuel Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Brookhaven officers were informed by another law enforcement agency that the two men had entered their jurisdiction.

Officers began canvassing the area and spotted the suspects’ car, Jones said. They drove away immediately upon seeing police, speeding into a neighborhood and crashing. Both ran away from the wreck, but one was quickly arrested.

The second man was able to hide for a short time, but police formed a perimeter and located him using a drone and a K-9 officer, according to Jones. After being found, the man ran away a second time before he was finally taken into custody.

Both men have multiple charges pending and will be booked into the DeKalb County Jail, Jones said.

Car break-ins are relatively common crimes that are often serial; many similar break-ins will be committed by the same person or group. In early September, 22-year-old Javaris Gamble was arrested in Gwinnett County on charges related to 30 car break-ins in a single night, officials said. He was linked to more than 400 car break-ins and 15 stolen vehicles in Gwinnett alone, police said, and is facing charges out of DeKalb and Cobb counties as well as the cities of Atlanta and Fairburn. Gamble remains in jail without bond.

Earlier this year, five teenagers were arrested in Dunwoody on charges related to 16 separate vehicle break-ins in one night, police said. Four 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old were taken into custody. Dunwoody police said the car the suspects had been driving was reported stolen, and two stolen guns were found inside.

In another high-profile incident, more than 100 cars were broken into on a single July night at an apartment complex in Inman Park. Atlanta police later released photos of two men suspected in the spree but have not announced if either was identified or arrested. Despite the windows of more than 100 cars being shattered, two guns were the only items taken.

