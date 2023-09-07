Gwinnett police arrest alleged leader of theft crew tied to 400 car break-ins

The suspected leader of a metro Atlanta theft crew has been arrested following a string of vehicle break-ins that plagued residents across several counties over the summer months, authorities said Thursday.

Javaris Gamble, 22, was taken into custody in Forest Park last week following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the hundreds of alleged crimes committed by the crew since May. He is facing charges connected to 30 break-ins over a single night, June 22, in Gwinnett County alone.

“The crime spree continued nearly every other night throughout the summer, with more than 400 vehicles entered and more than 15 vehicles stolen from Gwinnett County,” police in that county said in a news release.

Gamble is being held without bond in Gwinnett and has outstanding warrants out of Atlanta, Fairburn, DeKalb County and Cobb County, online records show.

A January 2021 incident in DeKalb resulted in charges of entering auto, theft by receiving stolen property in another state, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and interference with government property for Gamble, according to court records.

In October of last year, warrants were issued for his arrest after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run and attempted to flee from law enforcement in Cobb. Other charges from that incident included theft by receiving a stolen firearm and reckless driving, records showed.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office made Thursday’s arrest with help by U.S. marshals and the Forest Park and Clayton County police departments. No further information was released about the extent of the theft ring, or whether additional arrests would be made.

“This arrest illustrates the hard work uniformed officers, crime scene technicians, analysts, and detectives have done and the multi-jurisdiction collaboration between Metro Atlanta agencies,” Gwinnett police said.

