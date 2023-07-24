Police release photos of 2 men suspected in Inman Park car break-in spree

Crime & Public Safety
By
30 minutes ago
2 guns only items reported stolen after more than 100 cars damaged

Atlanta police released photos of two men suspected of breaking into more than 100 cars at an apartment complex in Inman Park on Saturday morning.

Despite the number of damaged cars at the Mariposa Lofts complex on Montag Circle, two guns were the only items reported stolen, Atlanta police said. An APD patrol car was among the vehicles damaged during the spree, but no guns were taken from it.

Photos of the suspects show the two men in the parking deck wearing athletic clothes, hoodies and gloves. No other information was released about them.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 470-217-2696 or to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

