Cartersville police find possible explosive device after suspected DUI crash
5 teens arrested in string of car break-ins at Dunwoody hospital, condo building

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Five teenagers were arrested after allegedly breaking into 16 vehicles at Peachford Hospital and a neighboring condominium complex in Dunwoody early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers began their investigation when they got a call about an auto break-in at the Sterling of Dunwoody condos on Peachford Road just after midnight, Dunwoody police said in a news release. As officers began checking the area, one of them said they spotted the suspects actively breaking into cars at the hospital, which is about a seven-minute walk from the condos.

The suspects drove away when the officer tried to make contact with them, and their vehicle was located a short time later at a nearby public storage facility, according to police. They were seen climbing the fence behind the building.

A perimeter was established around the business, and one suspect was apprehended. A K-9 team from Brookhaven police was then brought in to track the remaining suspects, who were all found hiding together, according to the release. One tried to run away but was taken into custody by the police K-9.

The suspects were identified as 17-year-olds Kenneth Lester, Teneldric Boykins, Quavion Black and Marcus Carter and a 15-year-old whose name was not released. They are accused of trying to break into 19 vehicles, with only 16 being successful. The vehicle they drove had been reported stolen, and police said they recovered two stolen firearms.

They each face multiple felony charges and were booked into the DeKalb County jail. The youngest was taken to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

