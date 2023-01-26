5 teens arrested in string of car break-ins at Dunwoody hospital, condo building

Officers began their investigation when they got a call about an auto break-in at the Sterling of Dunwoody condos on Peachford Road just after midnight, Dunwoody police said in a news release. As officers began checking the area, one of them said they spotted the suspects actively breaking into cars at the hospital, which is about a seven-minute walk from the condos.

The suspects drove away when the officer tried to make contact with them, and their vehicle was located a short time later at a nearby public storage facility, according to police. They were seen climbing the fence behind the building.