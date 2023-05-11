Suspect indicted, accused of hitting, killing Forsyth County man on lawnmower

Kenneth Johnson was arrested in June 2022 after he lost control of his vehicle and struck 68-year-old Paul Michael Nix, who was cutting grass at his residence on Hopewell Road, police said. Nix died at the scene.

On Monday, a Forsyth grand jury indicted Johnson on four counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving, according to court records. He was speeding, failed to maintain his lane and drove “under the combined influence of alcohol and THC to the extent that it was less safe for him to drive,” the indictment alleged.