Stabbing at McDonald’s in DeKalb leaves 1 person injured

DeKalb County police responded Friday to a report of a stabbing at a McDonald's on Chamblee Tucker Road.

Credit: John Spink

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb County police responded Friday to a report of a stabbing at a McDonald's on Chamblee Tucker Road.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 minute ago

A stabbing inside a McDonald’s in DeKalb County on Friday morning left one person injured, according to police.

DeKalb officers responded to the restaurant on Chamblee Tucker Road at about 6:30 a.m., but the suspect had already fled.

Channel 2 Action News reported that according to an employee who was not identified, a man was sitting in a booth when two people approached him and one of them stabbed him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police. Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified by police, who said an investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top