Stabbing at McDonald’s in DeKalb leaves 1 person injured

A stabbing inside a McDonald’s in DeKalb County on Friday morning left one person injured, according to police.
DeKalb officers responded to the restaurant on Chamblee Tucker Road at about 6:30 a.m., but the suspect had already fled.
Channel 2 Action News reported that according to an employee who was not identified, a man was sitting in a booth when two people approached him and one of them stabbed him.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police. Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified by police, who said an investigation is ongoing.
