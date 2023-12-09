Shop with a sheriff: 250 kids select gifts with Fulton County deputies

The sixth-grader and his two younger sisters were among the 250 children invited to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office “Shop with a Sheriff” event Saturday at the Target store at Atlantic Station. The event, held for the third year under Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat, offers children in need the chance for holiday cheer. Each child was given a $150 gift card before being escorted by a sheriff’s office employee for the shopping fun.

The event was one of many across metro Atlanta involving law enforcement agencies partnering with community and corporate organizations to make the holidays brighter for children. Officers and deputies say building those relationships with the youngest citizens is crucial.

Also Saturday morning, the 25th Annual Paulding Cops for Kids event was held, coordinated by the sheriff’s office. More than 230 children were able to shop during the event. And on Wednesday, the City of Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department joined with other city groups to sponsor a Winter Resource Fair that offered groceries, gift cards and health screenings to those in need.

“We don’t necessarily want our first interactions with a young child to be a bad thing,” Labat told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during Saturday’s event. “This is bringing hope and it’s an opportunity during the holidays for us to give back.”

Dexter Whiteside said he is focused on getting his 9-year-old son the things he needs, like a new belt and clothes. As he shopped with a deputy, Donte was focused on the Nerf guns.

“This day is about him,” Dexter Whiteside said.

While some children quickly went to the exact gifts they wanted — dolls, lego sets and even a bike — others deliberated longer, carefully choosing what to pick. Kaleb Whidby, 9, was overwhelmed with all of his options before settling on a boxing set, football, and walkie-talkies. He also picked out a board game he could play with his grandmother.

But Kaleb didn’t have time to stop and talk. There were more aisles of toys to check out.

Gladys Bush said she had no idea what she wanted before she arrived at the store with her mother. The 12-year-old quickly spotted two dolls she wanted, including one dressed in a Minnie Mouse outfit. Next, she wanted to look at lip gloss.

“This really came in handy because times are hard,” Elizabeth Bush, the sixth-grader’s mother, said as her daughter looked at her selections. “She’s the youngest of four, so it’s good to be able to be here and be able to let her get what she wants.”

The deputies also enjoyed the shopping, a different type of service than during their typical workday.

Sgt. Anthony Burgess works in the juvenile court division, where he says he focuses on trying to change the lives of children who have gotten into trouble.

“You can’t save everyone but if you save one, you did your job,” he said.

On Saturday, Burgess wore a different uniform. He was Santa Claus and spent the morning posing for pictures and hugging children.

“It brings joy to my heart,” he said. “It’s wonderful to see the kids in a different light.”

Meanwhile, Prentis was eager to play with his new toys and Play-doh. His sisters, Preyanna and Mielle, picked out dolls and some accessories, including a tiny crib and stroller.

“We’re gonna act like I’m making food for the dolls,” Prentis said.

But 10-year-old Preyanna wasn’t so sure of that plan.

“My baby’s not going to be eating Play-doh,” she said with a laugh.