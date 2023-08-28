Shooting victim dies after seeking help at Gwinnett apartments

By
28 minutes ago
Gwinnett County police believe a gunshot victim sought help at a Norcross-area apartment complex before he collapsed in a breezeway Sunday night.

Officers found the victim dead around 10 p.m. at a building in the Gwinnett Point complex on Dunleaf Arc Way, just off Beaver Ruin Road. A trail of blood led from the victim’s body some nearby woods, Gwinnett police spokesperson Sgt. Kylie Boney said.

The victim has not been identified.

“At this time, we do not know where he lives, where he came from, how he got to this area,” Boney told Channel 2 Action News from the scene overnight. He was banging on a door before he collapsed, she said.

Detectives were working to determine where the man was shot and identify his killer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

