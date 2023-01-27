X
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Clayton after armed man captured, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

A shelter-in-place order was lifted Friday afternoon in Clayton County, according to authorities.

Residents in the area of Arbor Place, Southlake Parkway and Battle Creek Road were briefly advised to stay inside due to reports of a man shooting a rifle into the air, Clayton police said.

“Please, please, shelter in place,” department spokeswoman Julia Isaac said in a video announcement. “Stay in your homes, and be safe.”

Police responded around 11 a.m. to the 1500 block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow, where approaching officers saw the suspect firing the rifle. They set up a perimeter at the residential area, tracked the man and took him into custody, police said.

The department posted photos on Facebook of two rifles they said were taken from the suspect. Police also said he refused to give officers his name.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

