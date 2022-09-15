Roswell police investigating suspected assault in city park

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the man Tuesday night or could have any information about this incident to contact the Roswell Police Department. Detectives are especially interested in information from anyone on the trails or in the parking lot near the multi-sport fields between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blaser at 770-640-4584 or eblaser@roswellgov.com.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.