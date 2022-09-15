ajc logo
Roswell police investigating suspected assault in city park

Officers were called to the city park on Woodstock Road around 9:30 p.m. after a man was found suffering from injuries to his head on one of the trails, Roswell police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Police are asking for help from the public as they investigate a suspected assault at the Roswell Area Park this week that left the victim with head injuries that have prevented him from telling investigators what happened.

Officers were called to the city park on Woodstock Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man was found suffering from injuries to his head on one of the trails, Roswell police said on social media. Based on the initial investigation, police believe the man’s injuries were the result of an assault.

Authorities did not provide further details about the nature of the man’s injuries but said they were severe enough that he has not been able to tell them what happened. The man’s identity has not been shared, but police said he is 40 years old and was wearing red shoes, gray sweatpants and a blue hoodie when he was found.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the man Tuesday night or could have any information about this incident to contact the Roswell Police Department. Detectives are especially interested in information from anyone on the trails or in the parking lot near the multi-sport fields between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blaser at 770-640-4584 or eblaser@roswellgov.com.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

