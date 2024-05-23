Rented Tesla helped police arrest Gwinnett man now convicted of murder

“This was a calculated, premeditated murder,” Austin-Gatson said in a statement. “It is unconscionable to imagine someone lying in wait for nearly a year to kill a person they argued with.”

Frasdilla’s conflict with Dugger began sometime in 2022, the DA said. Frasdilla’s then-girlfriend, whom officials did not publicly identify, went to Dugger’s home and told him, along with his fiancée, that Frasdilla was abusing her. The woman showed Dugger and his fiancée injuries she said had been inflicted by Frasdilla.

The next time Dugger visited the woman’s house, he confronted Frasdilla about his girlfriend’s claims, Austin-Gatson said. Frasdilla grabbed a gun from his car and threatened Dugger, but he was disarmed by another neighbor. Frasdilla and Dugger then physically fought until they were pulled apart by others. The two men talked and appeared to resolve things.

On Sept. 13, 2023, nearly a year after the fight, Frasdilla rented a gray Tesla and drove it to Dugger’s neighborhood, the DA said. When Dugger, his fiancée and their 4-year-old child left to go to a restaurant, Frasdilla followed in his rental car. As the family parked outside the restaurant at the Mall Corners shopping center in Duluth, Frasdilla pulled up alongside their truck and fired multiple shots.

Frasdilla hit and killed Dugger, but the spray of bullets also knocked off the rental car’s side mirror, Austin-Gatson said. Multiple witnesses called 911 and were able to provide the car’s license plate number, and police quickly identified the mirror as one that belonged to a Tesla. Police immediately tracked the car to the rental agency and were able to locate it using its GPS system.

After Frasdilla was detained, investigators were able to use the Tesla’s location history to find where he had tossed his gun in the woods. Police also found video taken by the car’s many onboard cameras showing Frasdilla in possession of a khaki-colored gun that matched the murder weapon. Later, the GBI Crime Lab matched the bullet that fatally wounded Dugger to the gun found by police.

Frasdilla was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, court records show. He remains in the Gwinnett jail, where he has been held since his arrest in September.

Frasdilla will be sentenced at a hearing Monday, Austin-Gatson said.