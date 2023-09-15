Cops: Suspect caught within 45 minutes of fatal Gwinnett shooting

Using technology and taking decisive action, Gwinnett County police said they were able to capture a murder suspect about 45 minutes after getting a 911 call about a shooting Wednesday.

Darius Devon Dugger, 46, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from a gunshot wound in his blue Chevrolet pickup truck at the Mall Corners Shopping Center on Pleasant Hill Road around 1 p.m., Gwinnett police said. A witness who was in the parking lot at the time called 911 and gave them a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Using “various technology,” which officials did not describe in detail, police said they were able to quickly track down and detain the driver. Officers took 26-year-old Neil Patrick Frasdilla, also from Lawrenceville, into custody near Dunwoody Club Drive, police said.

Neil Patrick Frasdilla (age 26, Lawrenceville) has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault x3, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. The motive for this crime remains under investigation.



Frasdilla was later arrested on one count of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

Authorities said the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No further details have been released.