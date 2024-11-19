Breaking: Young Thug: Prosecutors rest their case in Georgia’s longest trial
Young Thug: Prosecutors rest their case in Georgia’s longest trial

Only 2 defendants remain in the Fulton County gang and racketeering trial
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker speaks during the YSL trial, featuring Atlanta rapper Young Thug, at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Monday, August 12, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker speaks during the YSL trial, featuring Atlanta rapper Young Thug, at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Monday, August 12, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By and
1 hour ago

After nearly a year’s worth of testimony from more than 175 witnesses, Fulton County prosecutors rested their case Tuesday in a gang and racketeering trial that has become the longest in Georgia history.

Missing was the trial’s star defendant; Atlanta rapper Young Thug, one of four members of “Young Slime Life” who pleaded guilty during the lengthy trial. The two remaining defendants, Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick, rejected plea offers after more than a week of negotiations. Both face murder and other charges.

Neither Stillwell nor Kendrick will present evidence, their lawyers said, and they declined to testify in their defense.

Shannon Stillwell, who was hospitalized last month after being stabbed at The Fulton Jail, returns to court for the ongoing racketeering trial at Fulton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Prosecutors alleged Young Thug was the leader of a street gang known as “Young Slime Life,” which was responsible for a spate of robberies and shootings, some of which were fatal. Defense attorneys maintain YSL is a record label.

In her opening statement last November, Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love described the alleged gang as a “pack.” And she said Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was the lead wolf.

ExploreYoung Thug leaves jail after getting probation in lengthy Atlanta gang and RICO case

But Williams is out on probation after pleading guilty Halloween. In addition to 15 years of probation, he was banished from metro Atlanta for the next decade.

Three others also pleaded guilty last month.

Defendant Deamonte Kendrick, center, sits next to his defense attorneys Doug Weinstein at the courtroom of Judge Ural Glanville at the Fulton County Courthouse, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Jury selection in the case began nearly two years ago. Since then, it has been roiled by courtroom theatrics, delays and even a judge’s ouster.

For most of the state’s case, Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville presided over proceedings. Court routinely started late and the state’s presentation was marred by lengthy delays and Glanville’s ultimate removal from the case.

Glanville was removed in July over his handling of a recusal motion stemming from a secret meeting he held with prosecutors and a state’s witness in his office.

The pace of the trial accelerated when Judge Paige Reese Whitaker took over. The former prosecutor took a much sterner tone with the state, regularly ruling against the prosecution and criticizing their presentation of evidence. In a rare move, she assigned prosecutors to watch a remedial training when it was revealed they had to turn over some of their evidence months into the sprawling case.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love listens during the ongoing “Young Slime Life” gang trial at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Friday, July 19, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Love, who had been lead prosecutor on the case examining witnesses and arguing motions since October 2022, appears to have taken a backseat in recent weeks, with other prosecutors questioning witnesses and arguing over evidence.

Love did argue for Young Thug to receive a jail sentence during his plea hearing but hasn’t been heard from since then.

Some of the jurors have also expressed frustration about the trial’s pace. One recently asked to be removed from the case arguing that the length of the trial might have made him biased against the state.

ExploreTimeline: The YSL trial in Atlanta

Of the state’s 177 witnesses, most were members of the Atlanta Police Department, which investigated the alleged crimes tied to YSL members over more than a decade. Other witnesses included associates like Kenneth Copeland and former co-defendant Antonio Sledge, who spent days on the stand testifying.

Others spent just a couple of minutes or few hours testifying, though the state recalled a number of its witnesses throughout while presenting some of the “overt acts” allegedly committed in furtherance of the gang.

By contrast, attorneys for Stillwell and Kendrick are expected to present their case quickly. Weinstein has said he does not plan to call any witnesses. If convicted of all their charges, both Stillwell and Kendrick face life in prison, plus additional time. Jurors could begin deliberating by the end of the week.

