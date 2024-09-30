Breaking: Braves’ Chris Sale scratched from elimination game start
Crime & Public Safety

Young Thug trial: Frustrated judge scolds prosecutor for ‘really poor lawyering’

The Young Slime Life racketeering case is entering its 22nd month
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker speaks during the YSL trial, featuring Atlanta rapper Young Thug, at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Monday, August 12, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker speaks during the YSL trial, featuring Atlanta rapper Young Thug, at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Monday, August 12, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

After more than two months presiding over the ongoing trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker on Monday admonished Fulton County’s lead prosecutor, questioning her candor and competence as the case enters its 22nd month.

“I truly am struggling with whether all of this is purposeful or this is just really poor lawyering on the part of members of the state’s team,” Whitaker said. “Either way it’s really unfortunate. If it’s something other than poor lawyering, then it is more than unfortunate.”

Whitaker appeared visibly frustrated as she assailed Chief Deputy DA Adriane Love for how she was handling the case. Her remarks came outside the presence of the jury.

“It is baffling to me that somebody with the number of years of experience that you have, time after time after time, continues to seemingly and purposefully hide the ball to the extent you possibly can, for as long as you possibly can,” Whitaker told Love.

ExploreJudge denies mistrial in Young Thug case but rebukes prosecutors

The reprimand occurred after dispute over hearsay evidence in an exhibit Love tried to introduce through a witness.

Young Thug’s attorney Keith Adams raised an objection and asked for the jury to be excused to raise a motion for a mistrial.

After the jury left the courtroom, Whitaker honed in on Love.

“I really don’t want to believe that it is purposeful but honestly, after a certain number of times, you start to wonder how can it be anything but that, unless it is just that you are so unorganized that you are throwing this case together as you try it,” Whitaker said. “I’m sorry to say that but this case is being made much more difficult for everybody because of the haphazard way it is being presented.”

Whitaker took a short recess before returning and denying the mistrial motion. Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel brought up the fact that this has been an ongoing issue, way before Whitaker took over the case.

Whitaker said she doesn’t think Love is trying to get mistrial so she can try the case again, something she might not be able to do anyway. However, Whitaker said she hopes it nothing more than just “poor lawyering” on behalf of the state.

Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love is seen in court during the ongoing “Young Slime Life” gang trial in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Earlier in the day, Whitaker warned Love about making sure that she disclose stuff to the court and defense attorneys ahead of time after new discovery appears to have been shared with attorneys this morning.

“Can you do that from now on without me having to beg you to do that?” Whitaker asked Love about telling them stuff before hand.

“Your honor, the court does not have to beg me for anything,” Love replied.

Since taking over the case, Whitaker has become frustrated over the state’s handling of the case and unnecessary delays that have made the trial the longest in Georgia’s history. It is expected to continue into next year as the state has around 100 witnesses left to call to the stand.

ExploreYSL Gang Trial in Atlanta - Continuing coverage

She has butted heads repeatedly with Love, at one point requiring her and other prosecutors to undergo training on the importance of sharing evidence with defense attorneys “and other professional obligations.”

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being the cofounder and leader of Young Slime Life, which prosecutors allege is a violent criminal street gang based in south Atlanta. Attorneys for the Grammy-winning musician deny the charges. He has been in jail since his May 2022 arrest.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Detroit judge who put teen in handcuffs during field trip is demoted to speeding tickets
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Louisiana prosecutors drop most serious charge in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee found Nathan Wade. It wants to see him in Washington.
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tyreek Hill's traffic stop can be a reminder of drivers' constitutional rights
The Latest
Placeholder Image

‘Complete devastation.’ Rural Georgia reels in Helene’s wake1h ago
Conyers chemical plant fire: What to know2h ago
2 officers shot, suspect killed after burglary at Cobb gun store, GBI says
Featured
Placeholder Image

Helene aftermath: Ga. death toll at 25; more than 370K still without power2h ago
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Air quality monitored across metro Atlanta46m ago
As his 100th birthday nears, Jimmy Carter’s life is quiet and marked by routine