Young Thug trial: Frustrated judge scolds prosecutor for ‘really poor lawyering’

“It is baffling to me that somebody with the number of years of experience that you have, time after time after time, continues to seemingly and purposefully hide the ball to the extent you possibly can, for as long as you possibly can,” Whitaker told Love.

Explore Judge denies mistrial in Young Thug case but rebukes prosecutors

The reprimand occurred after dispute over hearsay evidence in an exhibit Love tried to introduce through a witness.

Young Thug’s attorney Keith Adams raised an objection and asked for the jury to be excused to raise a motion for a mistrial.

After the jury left the courtroom, Whitaker honed in on Love.

“I really don’t want to believe that it is purposeful but honestly, after a certain number of times, you start to wonder how can it be anything but that, unless it is just that you are so unorganized that you are throwing this case together as you try it,” Whitaker said. “I’m sorry to say that but this case is being made much more difficult for everybody because of the haphazard way it is being presented.”

Judge Whitaker went off on prosecutor Love: "It is BAFFLING to me that somebody with the number of years of experience that you have, time after time after time continues to seemingly, purposely, hide the ball...for as long as you possibly can. And I really don't want to believe… pic.twitter.com/aYrmCRrVbq — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 30, 2024

Whitaker took a short recess before returning and denying the mistrial motion. Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel brought up the fact that this has been an ongoing issue, way before Whitaker took over the case.

Whitaker said she doesn’t think Love is trying to get mistrial so she can try the case again, something she might not be able to do anyway. However, Whitaker said she hopes it nothing more than just “poor lawyering” on behalf of the state.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Earlier in the day, Whitaker warned Love about making sure that she disclose stuff to the court and defense attorneys ahead of time after new discovery appears to have been shared with attorneys this morning.

“Can you do that from now on without me having to beg you to do that?” Whitaker asked Love about telling them stuff before hand.

“Your honor, the court does not have to beg me for anything,” Love replied.

Since taking over the case, Whitaker has become frustrated over the state’s handling of the case and unnecessary delays that have made the trial the longest in Georgia’s history. It is expected to continue into next year as the state has around 100 witnesses left to call to the stand.

She has butted heads repeatedly with Love, at one point requiring her and other prosecutors to undergo training on the importance of sharing evidence with defense attorneys “and other professional obligations.”

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being the cofounder and leader of Young Slime Life, which prosecutors allege is a violent criminal street gang based in south Atlanta. Attorneys for the Grammy-winning musician deny the charges. He has been in jail since his May 2022 arrest.