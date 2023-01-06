BreakingNews
Police: Woman walking her dog finds man shot to death in vehicle at DeKalb park

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

A woman walking her dog stumbled upon a man’s body at a DeKalb County park Friday morning, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded to Shoal Creek Park at around 8:15 a.m. after the woman saw a vehicle with its doors open and called 911. Officers arrived and found a man dead inside the car with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The department’s homicide assault unit is investigating the shooting, though it’s unclear at this time when the gunfire occurred.

The victim’s name has not been released by authorities.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

