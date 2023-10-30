Police: Woman shot to death while trying to enter DeKalb apartment

DeKalb police got a call around 6:30 p.m. about a person shot at a complex in the 4500 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive. The area is just north of I-20 near Wesley Chapel Road.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not been released by police.

Investigators said they believe she tried to go into an apartment and the resident opened fire. Police did not say why the woman was trying to get inside.

It’s not clear if the resident will face any charges or if they fired in self-defense.

