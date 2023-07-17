Police: Suspect ‘intentionally’ hits, kills woman with car at Cumberland Mall

A woman who died Sunday after being hit by a car outside Cumberland Mall in Cobb County was struck on purpose, police said.

Investigators believe Vanessa Robinson “did intentionally strike said victim with a 2016 Nissan Sentra, which resulted in said victim’s death,” an arrest warrant states.

The impact killed Paige Jenkins, according to police. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m., the warrant states.

No details were released about a possible motive for the assault.

Robinson, who lives in Fairburn, was arrested early Monday and charged with murder during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Cobb jail records show. She was being held without bond Monday afternoon.

