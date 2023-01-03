Police seek 2 suspects accused of assaulting woman outside SE Atlanta Cook Out

Rontavius Dawson, 29, and Kenya Pierce, 17, are both wanted on aggravated assault charges related to the Dec. 10 incident that sent the victim to the hospital, Atlanta police said. Dawson is accused of choking the woman before she was allegedly stabbed by Pierce, according to police.

The victim’s intestine was punctured in the stabbing, seriously injuring her and requiring immediate medical attention, police said. Pierce also stabbed the woman in the arm, according to police.