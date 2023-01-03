ajc logo
Police seek 2 suspects accused of assaulting woman outside SE Atlanta Cook Out

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago
Victim suffered punctured intestine from stabbing

Police are searching for a man and a woman suspected of choking and stabbing another woman outside a Cook Out restaurant in southeast Atlanta last month.

Rontavius Dawson, 29, and Kenya Pierce, 17, are both wanted on aggravated assault charges related to the Dec. 10 incident that sent the victim to the hospital, Atlanta police said. Dawson is accused of choking the woman before she was allegedly stabbed by Pierce, according to police.

The victim’s intestine was punctured in the stabbing, seriously injuring her and requiring immediate medical attention, police said. Pierce also stabbed the woman in the arm, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of Dawson and Pierce.

Officers were initially called to the Cook Out on Moreland Avenue around 9:15 p.m. that Saturday, police said. They found the victim at the scene, but Dawson and Pierce had already left the area. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

Nearly a month later, Dawson and Pierce remain at large and police are asking for help from the public as they work to locate them. According to police, both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

