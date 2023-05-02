Police return to SW Atlanta motel for 2nd shooting in 3 days; teen injured

A southwest Atlanta motel was the scene of a shooting for the second time in three days, according to officials. This time, a 16-year-old was the victim.
Officers got a call about a person shot in a room at the Travel Inn on Forrest Hills Drive near I-75 shortly after midnight Tuesday, police said in a statement. When they arrived, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound. He was described as alert and taken to a hospital.
Police did not release any other details about the case.
On Sunday around 6:30 a.m., a 38-year-old woman was shot at the motel. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. No other information was released in that case, and police said it is too early to determine if they are connected.
