Police return to SW Atlanta motel for 2nd shooting in 3 days; teen injured

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A southwest Atlanta motel was the scene of a shooting for the second time in three days, according to officials. This time, a 16-year-old was the victim.

Officers got a call about a person shot in a room at the Travel Inn on Forrest Hills Drive near I-75 shortly after midnight Tuesday, police said in a statement. When they arrived, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound. He was described as alert and taken to a hospital.

Police did not release any other details about the case.

On Sunday around 6:30 a.m., a 38-year-old woman was shot at the motel. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. No other information was released in that case, and police said it is too early to determine if they are connected.

