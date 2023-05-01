Atlanta police investigating 3 shootings, 1 fatal, in 15-hour span Sunday

He was identified as Larry Lagrant Jr. by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. A motive is unclear and no other details were released about what led to the shooting.

About five hours later, Atlanta police said two teenagers were struck by gunfire at an apartment complex just east of I-285 in northwest Atlanta. Officers responded at around 9:40 p.m. to a report of two people shot in the 3100 block of Middleton Road and found the teens, ages 16 and 17, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were conscious when they were taken to a hospital.

According to investigators, they are believed to have gotten into an argument with another person before shots were fired. The victims and suspect were not publicly identified.

The three shootings remain under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

