Police: Man driving 94 mph in 45-mph zone caused deadly Cobb crash

8 minutes ago
A man driving 94 mph in a 45-mph zone caused a crash earlier this year that killed a 65-year-old man, Cobb County police said.

Aaron Andre Brooks was arrested Tuesday at his home in Woodstock and booked into the Cobb jail. Brooks has been charged with vehicular homicide, speeding, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane for his role in the April crash, according to police.

On April 29 shortly before 5 p.m., Brooks was driving a white 2012 Jeep Liberty on Piedmont Road at Bob Bettis Road and exceeded the speed limit, his arrest warrant states.

“Accused lost control of the Jeep, entered the opposing lanes of Piedmont Road and the Jeep collided with a Chevrolet Colorado operated by the victim,” the warrant states.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Zhi Zhang, was critically injured in the crash. Zhang, 56, who also lived in Woodstock, died from his injuries June 3, police said.

After the crash, officers examined the airbag control module in the Jeep.

“The data revealed the Jeep was traveling 94 mph approximately 5 seconds before the Jeep collided with the Chevrolet Colorado,” the warrant states.

The warrant was secured June 15, court records show. On Wednesday, Brooks remained in the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond.

