Police identify 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 teens in SE Atlanta

No further details have been released about the circumstances around the crime or how investigators linked Barnes to the shooting.

A funeral was held for Olds on July 1 and McCrary the following day, according to their obituaries.

The Villages at Carver apartments have seen more than their fair share of violent crime this year. At least four people have been killed, including McCrary and Olds, and another injured in shootings at the complex.

The first incident took place in January when 30-year-old Oumar Mbodj arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. Investigators traced the shooting back to the Villages.

In August, a man was injured inside his apartment when gunfire broke out in the parking lot and he was hit by a stray bullet.

The following month, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed there. His identity has not been publicly released.

Barnes remains at large and police are asking for help as they work to locate him. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.