Police identify 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 teens in SE Atlanta

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Police have identified a 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing two other teenagers at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex in June.

Darshae Barnes Jr. is wanted on multiple charges, including felony murder, related to the double shooting, Atlanta police said Monday. Investigators have released Barnes’ photo and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

He is suspected of killing 17-year-old JaMarquez McCrary and 18-year-old Nyriek Olds at the Villages at Carver apartment complex on Moury Avenue on June 19, police said. The two teens were found in a breezeway at the apartment building with gunshot wounds to their chests, according to a police report. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Just days after the shooting, investigators released video footage from a security camera that showed a person of interest running from the building, Channel 2 Action News reported. Police did not say if the person seen in the video had been identified as Barnes.

No further details have been released about the circumstances around the crime or how investigators linked Barnes to the shooting.

A funeral was held for Olds on July 1 and McCrary the following day, according to their obituaries.

The Villages at Carver apartments have seen more than their fair share of violent crime this year. At least four people have been killed, including McCrary and Olds, and another injured in shootings at the complex.

The first incident took place in January when 30-year-old Oumar Mbodj arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. Investigators traced the shooting back to the Villages.

In August, a man was injured inside his apartment when gunfire broke out in the parking lot and he was hit by a stray bullet.

The following month, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed there. His identity has not been publicly released.

Barnes remains at large and police are asking for help as they work to locate him. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

