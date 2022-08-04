Bystander injured after dozens of shots fired outside SE Atlanta apartments

A man was injured inside his southeast Atlanta apartment early Thursday morning when dozens of gunshots were fired in the complex’s parking lot and a stray bullet hit him in the leg.
Officers were called to the Villages at Carver apartment complex on Moury Avenue after getting reports of gunfire around 2:20 a.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital, police said. Officers noticed multiple points of damage from gunfire in the unit where the man was found.
The man told police he and his sister were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, Channel 2 Action News reported. Police said he could not provide a description of the suspects. The victim’s sister was not injured.
Evidence markers at the scene indicated at least 40 shots had been fired in the parking lot of the apartment complex, Channel 2 reported. The complex is gated, but the gate had been left open, according to the news station.
No arrests have been made and police have not released further information.
