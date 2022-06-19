ajc logo
Southeast Atlanta shooting leaves 2 men dead, police say

A shooting in southeast Atlanta has left two men dead, according to police.

A shooting in southeast Atlanta has left two men dead, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

A shooting in southeast Atlanta on Sunday afternoon has left two men dead, according to police.

Officers were called at 12:25 p.m. to the area of the 180 block of Moury Avenue in the Villages at Carver neighborhood, where they found the two men with gunshot wounds, a news release states. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the victims or the circumstances of the shooting were released.

