Southeast Atlanta shooting leaves 2 men dead, police say

A shooting in southeast Atlanta on Sunday afternoon has left two men dead, according to police.
Officers were called at 12:25 p.m. to the area of the 180 block of Moury Avenue in the Villages at Carver neighborhood, where they found the two men with gunshot wounds, a news release states. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details about the victims or the circumstances of the shooting were released.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest