1 dead in 2nd early morning Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police opened their second homicide case of the day Wednesday when a shooting victim was pronounced dead soon after being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

A shooting victim who was pronounced dead on arrival at Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning led Atlanta police to open their second homicide case of the day.

Officers responded to Grady around 5:20 a.m. on a call about a person shot, police said in a news release. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the investigation took officers to the Villages at Carver apartment complex on Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta. No further information about the incident has been released, but homicide investigators are working the case.

The incident took place just hours after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Officers responded to Griffin Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the teenager dead at the scene. Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting appeared to be a targeted killing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Investigations
