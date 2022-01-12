1 dead in 2nd early morning Atlanta shooting

A shooting victim who was pronounced dead on arrival at Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning led Atlanta police to open their second homicide case of the day.
Officers responded to Grady around 5:20 a.m. on a call about a person shot, police said in a news release. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.
According to police, the investigation took officers to the Villages at Carver apartment complex on Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta. No further information about the incident has been released, but homicide investigators are working the case.
The incident took place just hours after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Officers responded to Griffin Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the teenager dead at the scene. Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting appeared to be a targeted killing.
