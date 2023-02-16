BreakingNews
Grand jury report recommends perjury charges
Person stabbed near Chamblee MARTA station before boarding train, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Suspect remains at large

A person who was stabbed near the Chamblee MARTA station Tuesday boarded a southbound train before disembarking at Lindbergh and being taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The victim, who was not identified, was stabbed in Chamblee by a suspect thought to be homeless, Chamblee police said. The stabbing was not reported until MARTA police discovered the victim at the Lindbergh station, four stops south of the Chamblee station.

When the stabbing victim was found, they were taken to the hospital and MARTA officials contacted Chamblee police. A police spokeswoman did not provide any further information on the victim’s condition.

After receiving the stabbing report, investigators tracked a trail of blood to the Chamblee MARTA station.

Detectives are now working to identify the suspect, who was described as “possibly homeless,” the spokeswoman said.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Jan. 6 documents: Georgia legislators answered Trump's call to overturn election
