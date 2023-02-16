Person stabbed near Chamblee MARTA station before boarding train, police say

A person who was stabbed near the Chamblee MARTA station Tuesday boarded a southbound train before disembarking at Lindbergh and being taken to the hospital, authorities said.
The victim, who was not identified, was stabbed in Chamblee by a suspect thought to be homeless, Chamblee police said. The stabbing was not reported until MARTA police discovered the victim at the Lindbergh station, four stops south of the Chamblee station.
When the stabbing victim was found, they were taken to the hospital and MARTA officials contacted Chamblee police. A police spokeswoman did not provide any further information on the victim’s condition.
After receiving the stabbing report, investigators tracked a trail of blood to the Chamblee MARTA station.
Detectives are now working to identify the suspect, who was described as “possibly homeless,” the spokeswoman said.
