Person fatally shot at Family Dollar in Clayton County, suspect at large

A suspect in a deadly shooting at a Family Dollar in Clayton County was able to flee the scene before officers arrived Friday evening, police said.

The gunfire happened at the store on Riverdale Road, just south of I-285 and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Police did not provide many details on the shooting, but confirmed one person was fatally shot.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, authorities said. A description of the shooter was not provided.