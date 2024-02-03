Crime & Public Safety

Person fatally shot at Family Dollar in Clayton County, suspect at large

The deadly shooting happened at a store on Riverdale Road.

A suspect in a deadly shooting at a Family Dollar in Clayton County was able to flee the scene before officers arrived Friday evening, police said.

The gunfire happened at the store on Riverdale Road, just south of I-285 and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Police did not provide many details on the shooting, but confirmed one person was fatally shot.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, authorities said. A description of the shooter was not provided.

Family members told Channel 2 Action News at the scene that the victim was dropped off at the store by his mother. Some time later, someone walked inside and shot the victim, they told the news station.

The suspect is accused of fleeing the scene in an SUV before officers arrived.

The victim was not publicly identified, and authorities did not say what may have led to the incident.

