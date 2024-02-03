Person fatally shot at Family Dollar in Clayton County, suspect at large

A suspect in a deadly shooting at a Family Dollar in Clayton County was able to flee the scene before officers arrived Friday evening, police said.
The gunfire happened at the store on Riverdale Road, just south of I-285 and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Police did not provide many details on the shooting, but confirmed one person was fatally shot.
The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, authorities said. A description of the shooter was not provided.
Family members told Channel 2 Action News at the scene that the victim was dropped off at the store by his mother. Some time later, someone walked inside and shot the victim, they told the news station.
The victim was not publicly identified, and authorities did not say what may have led to the incident.
