Pedestrian on sidewalk killed in multi-car crash in Marietta, police say

Crystal Norris, 54, of Marietta, was pronounced dead at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in the wake of the crash, Marietta police said. The driver at the center of the wreck, 66-year-old Lynn Aauran Mctier, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries. His 26-year-old passenger, Alexis Wilson, was treated for minor injuries at Kennestone, police said.

The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Cobb Parkway just south of Terrell Mill Road. According to investigators, Mctier was driving a 2013 Lexus LS sedan south when he crossed the median into the northbound lanes. Police did not say what caused him to cross the wide median and continue the wrong way against traffic.