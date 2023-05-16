Pedestrian on sidewalk killed in multi-car crash in Marietta, police say

A pedestrian was killed and a driver and his passenger were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a three-car crash in Cobb County, authorities said.
Crystal Norris, 54, of Marietta, was pronounced dead at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in the wake of the crash, Marietta police said. The driver at the center of the wreck, 66-year-old Lynn Aauran Mctier, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries. His 26-year-old passenger, Alexis Wilson, was treated for minor injuries at Kennestone, police said.
The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Cobb Parkway just south of Terrell Mill Road. According to investigators, Mctier was driving a 2013 Lexus LS sedan south when he crossed the median into the northbound lanes. Police did not say what caused him to cross the wide median and continue the wrong way against traffic.
Mctier hit a 2022 Ford Transit van, then a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, which were both traveling north, police said. Mctier’s Lexus continued off Cobb Parkway and onto the sidewalk, where it hit Norris.
A photo from the scene showed the Volkswagen with its front bumper ripped off and the Lexus at the bottom of an embankment on the wrong side of the sidewalk.
No further details were provided about the crash, and police did not say if charges would be filed. The investigation is ongoing and officials are asking anyone with information to contact Marietta police Officer Kelsey Bedford at 770-794-5364.
