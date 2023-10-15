Pedestrian killed in crash while crossing Cheshire Bridge Road, cops say

Officers were called just after midnight to the crash near the Cheshire Square Shopping Center in northeast Atlanta and found the pedestrian in critical condition. They died at the scene, police said.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was crossing the road outside a crosswalk when an unidentified vehicle struck them and left the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released. Police declined to say if the driver is expected to face any charges. A description of the vehicle was not provided.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

