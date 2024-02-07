Paulding man’s death ruled homicide 3 weeks after shooting, sheriff says

Amid questions from Baulding’s family and other community members, the sheriff’s office said it could not offer further explanation without jeopardizing its investigation.

“There are very specific reasons (that are pertinent to this case) that information was not released prior to today,” the sheriff’s office replied to one of those questions on social media.

The case began when one of Baulding’s neighbors in the Emerald Point subdivision called 911, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators responded and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and the area was roped off as a crime scene. Later that evening, according to the sheriff’s office, GBI agents responded to assist with the investigation.

The GBI typically assists investigations that require resources or technology beyond the scope of the local law enforcement agency.

“As a result of the preliminary findings from the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office during the autopsy, combined with other forensic aspects of the investigation, Baulding’s death is being investigated as a homicide,” the sheriff’s office announced. “The official autopsy report is pending as they typically take quite some time to complete by the forensic pathologists at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Baulding had his own handyman business, according to his obituary. He had been a standout basketball player at Hiram High School, according to Channel 2 Action News.

His funeral was held Jan. 20 at the Clark Funeral Home and Chapel in Hiram.