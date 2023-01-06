Paulding man gets 25 years in prison for stabbing wife with butcher knife, officials say

Witnesses watched in horror as a Paulding County man dragged his then-wife’s body across a yard after stabbing her in 2017, authorities said.
That man will now spend 25 years in prison after being convicted Tuesday.
Michael Jacob Hughey was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault, family violence and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony in the attack, the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office said. He was sentenced to 45 years, 25 of which will be served in prison.
Before the attack in September 2017, Hughey drove his wife to get groceries. At some point, authorities said Hughey began stabbing the woman multiple times in the head and neck with a butcher knife he had taken from their home. The attack left the victim with injuries considered life-threatening.
Witnesses then watched “Hughey drag the victim’s bloodied body across a yard and immediately called 911,” according to the district attorney. Other witnesses came to help the victim before authorities arrived at the scene.
Medical personnel was able to provide life-saving aid and the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
“If not for the kindness of the witnesses, the victim would likely be dead. Instead, she is able to live her life and can finally put this horrific incident behind her,” senior assistant district attorney Ashton Murphy said.
Deputies with the Paulding sheriff’s office said they found a trail of the victim’s blood and the knife used by Hughey at the scene. According to the district attorney’s office, Hughey acted in a “violent manner for seemingly no reason at all.”
